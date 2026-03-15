Circle Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 152,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:PG opened at $150.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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