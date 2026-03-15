Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,055 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Circle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ TXN opened at $190.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its 200 day moving average is $186.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $2,973,122.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,364.70. The trade was a 22.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.