Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 280,558 Shares of nCino Inc. $NCNO

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNOFree Report) by 2,273.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,558 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of nCino worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nCino by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in nCino by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in nCino by 186.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in nCino by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 8,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $150,897.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 221,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,281.28. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $39,843.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,178.94. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,310 shares of company stock worth $1,382,650 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. nCino Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $33.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59.

nCino declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.50 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded nCino from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Read Our Latest Report on NCNO

About nCino

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc provides a cloud-based banking operating system designed to modernize and streamline processes for financial institutions. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, the nCino Bank Operating System integrates key banking functions into a unified platform, enabling banks and credit unions to enhance efficiency, reduce risk and improve customer experiences.

Founded in 2012 as a spinoff from Live Oak Bank, nCino launched its flagship offering to address the needs of commercial and retail lenders seeking to replace legacy systems.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

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