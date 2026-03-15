Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $11.37 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 173,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kyle Jenne sold 37,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $2,827,460.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,506.90. This represents a 76.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 44,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $3,760,450.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,389.52. This represents a 71.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 804,850 shares of company stock valued at $63,765,602 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IONS stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.82% and a negative net margin of 40.36%.Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

View Our Latest Report on IONS

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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