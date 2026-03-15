Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 318,471 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $54.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.77 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a PE ratio of -572.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

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Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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