Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $25.52 Million Stock Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,734 shares during the period. Expand Energy comprises 1.2% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Expand Energy worth $25,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its stake in Expand Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expand Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expand Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Expand Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Expand Energy Stock Down 0.8%

Expand Energy stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.05. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $126.62.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXE. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expand Energy

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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