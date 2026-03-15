Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $14.19 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 73.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,299 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Best Buy worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,298 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,513 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BBY opened at $62.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Best Buy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.