Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2,105.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 63,191 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.0% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 68.9% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

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Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NSC stock opened at $289.25 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $317.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.95.

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Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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