Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 121,130 Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Guardant Health by 358.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 90,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $9,402,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,534,386.26. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $977,865.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,749.10. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,492 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $85.49 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.83.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guardant Health

Guardant Health Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.