Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 41,984 Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,984 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 106.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.45.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $140.78 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $247.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

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