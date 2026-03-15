Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 307,531 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 307,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 41,295,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,800 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,073,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,881,000 after buying an additional 404,526 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 37,696,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,455,000 after buying an additional 4,306,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

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Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Placid Jover sold 14,150 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $448,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,532.58. The trade was a 67.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Savage sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $35,692.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,914 shares in the company, valued at $345,646.38. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 948,499 shares of company stock worth $30,897,071. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

Further Reading

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