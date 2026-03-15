Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,362,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,741,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 312,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 222,684 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

Further Reading

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