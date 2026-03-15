Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,401 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Crown Castle makes up 1.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

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Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.86.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.79%.

In other Crown Castle news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,300.22. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $262,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,442. The trade was a 34.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. New Street Research cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Crown Castle from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

See Also

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