Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $683,000 Stock Holdings in Target Corporation $TGT

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 191.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Target by 77.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Target from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

Key Headlines Impacting Target

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Target Stock Up 1.4%

Target stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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