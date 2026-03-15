China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Short Interest Update

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,751,248 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the February 12th total of 14,460,148 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHVKF opened at $0.49 on Friday. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

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China Vanke Company Profile

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China Vanke Co, Ltd. is one of China’s leading residential real estate developers, with core operations spanning property development, investment and property management. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Vanke focuses on large-scale residential communities while also engaging in commercial real estate projects and urban renewal initiatives. The company has built a diverse portfolio of housing developments across more than 60 cities in Mainland China, offering a range of apartment, townhouse and villa products aimed at middle- and high-end buyers.

In addition to its development arm, Vanke operates a growing property services division that provides management and maintenance for residential, commercial and mixed-use properties.

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