China Medical System (CHSYF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

China Medical System (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its resultson Monday, March 16th. Analysts expect China Medical System to post earnings of $0.0415 per share and revenue of $604.7660 million for the quarter.

China Medical System Price Performance

China Medical System stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. China Medical System has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

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China Medical System Company Profile

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China Medical System (OTCMKTS: CHSYF) is a China-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of branded generic drugs. The company focuses on therapeutic areas including cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, autoimmune disorders and central nervous system conditions. Its product portfolio comprises both patented and off‐patent medicines, with key offerings such as anti-hypertensives, antidiabetic agents, oncology treatments and neuroprotective formulations.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China Medical System conducts its operations primarily within mainland China, leveraging an extensive sales and distribution network that reaches hospitals, clinics and specialty pharmacies across more than 30 provinces.

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