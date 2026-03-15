Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 304.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,489,000. Arrow Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Hubbell by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

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Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $467.52 on Friday. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $533.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.51.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $575.00 price target on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $515.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 25,233 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.97, for a total transaction of $12,590,510.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,420 shares in the company, valued at $32,143,647.40. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $1,123,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,161.40. The trade was a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,689 shares of company stock worth $17,407,395. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

See Also

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