Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,674.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,780,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510,762 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,172.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 483,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462,031 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 609,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,019,000 after purchasing an additional 450,652 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,470.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,545,000 after purchasing an additional 409,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9,026.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 402,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,186,000 after buying an additional 397,897 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $229.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $250.65.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

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