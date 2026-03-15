Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Crh Plc $CRH

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,479 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126,108 shares during the quarter. CRH comprises 0.9% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CRH worth $41,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. United Community Bank lifted its position in CRH by 359.6% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CRH by 1,835.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRH by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CRH from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CRH from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average of $118.86. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $131.55.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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