Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $9.53 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.8%
LLY stock opened at $985.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,037.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $950.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big, long‑term capacity bet in China: Lilly’s planned $3 billion, decade‑long buildout in China is being viewed as a strategic way to secure supply, win share in the fast‑growing GLP‑1 market there, and defend margins versus local competitors — a clear revenue runway catalyst. The Real Reason Eli Lilly Is Pouring $3 Billion Into China
- Positive Sentiment: Policy and access tailwinds: CMS expansion of Medicare access to Zepbound and Mounjaro broadens the addressable patient base and reduces a key barrier to volume growth for Lilly’s injectable GLP‑1s. This supports upside to near‑term sales forecasts. Eli Lilly (LLY) and CMS Expand Medicare Access to Zepbound and Mounjaro
- Positive Sentiment: Commercial & product expansion moves: Employer Connect and LillyDirect aim to unlock employer coverage and lower out‑of‑pocket friction for Zepbound, which could materially increase uptake if employers adopt the program. Combined with positive head‑to‑head oral GLP‑1 data for orforglipron, this strengthens the multi‑product growth story. Eli Lilly’s Employer Push Could Unlock New GLP-1 Demand
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical pipeline progress: Lilly advanced a Phase‑1 study of eloralintide in high‑risk kidney patients — additional indications or safety/efficacy data can expand uses and support valuation beyond obesity/diabetes franchises. Lilly Advances Eloralintide Study in High-Risk Kidney Patients: What Investors Should Know
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing footprint expansion: Smaller regional investments (e.g., Korea, Japan plant expansion) further de‑risk supply and support global launch scale for next‑gen GLP‑1s. These moves reduce disruption risk and help defend market share. Eli Lilly invests $500 million in Korea’s biotech growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation / stock structure chatter: Continued outperformance has people speculating about a stock split (accessibility for retail investors), which is psychology‑driven and may influence retail flows but doesn’t change fundamentals. 3 Stocks That Could Be Next to Announce a Stock Split
- Negative Sentiment: Safety/supply headline risk: Lilly warned about an unknown impurity found in compounded tirzepatide mixed with vitamin B12 — this raises short‑term PR/regulatory risk and could spur use‑restrictions or additional scrutiny of compounding practices. Using Obesity Drug? Eli Lilly Flags Unknown Impurity Found In Compounded Weight Loss Drugs With Vitamin B12
- Negative Sentiment: Momentum concerns: Some analysts/commentary note weakening trading momentum since November — a reminder that lofty multiples and rate/flow dynamics can pressure the stock if sentiment turns. Eli Lilly Reaching For Peak GLP-1 Euphoria: Rotten Trading Momentum Since November
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
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