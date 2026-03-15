Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. $MCW

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Mister Car Wash worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 9.4% in the third quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 16,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,691 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 27.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,166,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mister Car Wash by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,048,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after purchasing an additional 716,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 69,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 91.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 934,611 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Mister Car Wash from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered Mister Car Wash from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

NYSE MCW opened at $6.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.60.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.35 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%.Mister Car Wash’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mister Car Wash

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, traded on the NYSE under the ticker MCW, is a leading provider of vehicle cleaning services in the United States. The company specializes in a tiered range of wash offerings, including express exterior washes, full-service interior and exterior cleaning, and premium detailing services. In addition to one-time washes, Mister Car Wash markets unlimited monthly membership plans that grant customers access to recurring washes at participating locations.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Mister Car Wash has grown from a single facility to one of the largest car wash chains in the country.

Further Reading

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