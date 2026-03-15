Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,072,000 after purchasing an additional 924,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after purchasing an additional 809,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $283.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $764.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total transaction of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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