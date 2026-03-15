Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys 72,758 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,758 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of APi Group worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in APi Group by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in APi Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 70.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,358,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 167.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 629,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 393,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,977.08. This represents a 57.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 114,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $4,933,316.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,633,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,530,749.60. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 682,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,693,385 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. APi Group Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

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