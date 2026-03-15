Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys 29,319 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alphabet News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major competitor Meta has delayed a next‑generation AI release and reportedly discussed temporarily licensing Google’s Gemini model, which could help Alphabet expand usage/licensing of its AI stack and win incremental share. Meta delays release; may license Gemini
- Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed a “buy” on GOOGL and set a $400 price target (~32% upside from current levels), which can support investor confidence and buying interest. Needham reiterates buy
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight Meta falling behind on large AI models (and considering licensing Google tech), reinforcing the view that Google could capture market share in foundational models and services. Meta falling behind — Yahoo
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Alphabet’s earnings growth and price strength as reasons to watch GOOGL, supporting a constructive fundamental view after recent results. Zacks: earnings growth & price strength
- Neutral Sentiment: Google, Amazon and Meta pushing their own AI chips signals a structural shift in AI infrastructure — a long‑term positive if Google’s stack wins, but it intensifies competition with incumbents like NVIDIA and may pressure margins/capex. AI chips competition — Yahoo
- Neutral Sentiment: Google sold a partial stake in its GFiber unit and partnered to form a new independent fiber provider; this reduces direct capital burden but also trims ownership of the broadband growth asset. GFiber stake sale — CNBC
- Neutral Sentiment: Brand/PR note: Google named its London HQ “Platform 37” referencing DeepMind/AlphaGo success — modestly positive for culture/AI branding but not material to near‑term financials. Platform 37 naming — Reuters
- Negative Sentiment: UK regulator and wider regulatory scrutiny on tech safety and child protection remain overhangs for Big Tech, including Alphabet, since new rules or enforcement could increase compliance costs or constrain certain services. UK regulator warning — Sky
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $302.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.
Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.
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