Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys 29,319 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094 in the last ninety days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $302.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

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