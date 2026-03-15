Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Buys 10,659 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Key Exxon Mobil News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. This trade represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE XOM opened at $156.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its 200-day moving average is $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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