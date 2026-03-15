Chi Fung Cheng Sells 27,500 Shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,272,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,630,712. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $3,502,675.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,900.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $4,664,100.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $4,197,900.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,308,300.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $7,887,550.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $8,292,350.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $7,916,700.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 5.5%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $117.69 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after buying an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $1,431,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth $2,548,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $2,167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 106.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. New Street Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results and growth outlook: Credo reported a record quarter with a sizable EPS and revenue beat, plus high margins and strong year‑over‑year revenue growth — a key reason investors have been bidding the stock up. Credo Technology Soars on Record Earnings and Growth

Strong quarterly results and growth outlook: Credo reported a record quarter with a sizable EPS and revenue beat, plus high margins and strong year‑over‑year revenue growth — a key reason investors have been bidding the stock up. Positive Sentiment: Product visibility at OFC 2026: Credo will showcase optical solutions for AI scale‑out fabrics at the OFC conference, highlighting demand exposure to AI/datacenter customers that can support revenue growth. Credo to Showcase Optical Solutions for AI Scale-Out Fabrics at OFC 2026

Product visibility at OFC 2026: Credo will showcase optical solutions for AI scale‑out fabrics at the OFC conference, highlighting demand exposure to AI/datacenter customers that can support revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/BRI commentary bullish on long‑term thesis: A recent Seeking Alpha piece highlights growing hyperscaler adoption, ~88% AEC market share, and an R&D/sampling pipeline (next‑gen 1.6Tb AECs and active cables) that could drive material revenue recognition in FY2027 — supporting a constructive investment case. Credo: Meltdown’s A Gift – Growing Hyperscaler Adoption, Robust R&D/Sampling Cadence

Analyst/BRI commentary bullish on long‑term thesis: A recent Seeking Alpha piece highlights growing hyperscaler adoption, ~88% AEC market share, and an R&D/sampling pipeline (next‑gen 1.6Tb AECs and active cables) that could drive material revenue recognition in FY2027 — supporting a constructive investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest reporting appears anomalous: Recent short‑interest entries show 0 shares and NaN changes — likely a reporting/data issue rather than a meaningful change in bearish positioning; this should be treated as neutral until clarified.

Short interest reporting appears anomalous: Recent short‑interest entries show 0 shares and NaN changes — likely a reporting/data issue rather than a meaningful change in bearish positioning; this should be treated as neutral until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales by senior executives may create short‑term pressure: CEO William Brennan sold a total of 68,016 shares on March 11 (multiple filings) and CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares the same day. These disclosures can trigger investor concern about insider liquidity or timing, even though insiders still hold large positions. SEC filings: CEO Form 4 and CTO Form 4

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.