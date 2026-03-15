Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,787 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 2.30% of Impinj worth $124,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PI. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,332,840,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Impinj by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,209,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,580,000 after purchasing an additional 393,685 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 667,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,302,000 after purchasing an additional 42,472 shares during the period.

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Impinj Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $247.06. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.22 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $92.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on Impinj in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 134,629 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.36, for a total value of $20,242,816.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,132,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,230,374.72. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj’s platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj’s product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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