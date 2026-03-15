Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 9,280 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $116,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,165,899,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,568,000 after buying an additional 5,098,964 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,851.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,382,000 after buying an additional 1,736,631 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,695,757,000 after acquiring an additional 609,023 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at $25,222,221.19. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares in the company, valued at $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,950 shares of company stock worth $94,327,990. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $693.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $693.92 and a 200-day moving average of $585.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $789.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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