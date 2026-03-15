Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 25,251 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 756,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,251 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $73,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short‑term market reaction. Article Title

Zacks published a recap explaining why Boston Scientific dipped more than the broader market, noting recent volatility around the company. Useful for context on short‑term market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Article Title

Citigroup lowered its price target for Boston Scientific to $94.00 — a formal analyst downgrade that can weigh on sentiment and may lead some funds to reprice positions. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky (reported via PR Newswire) and others say a filed class action alleges Boston Scientific executives misrepresented U.S. electrophysiology procedure volumes — this is the substantive allegation that could lead to discovery, potential damages or settlement risk. Investors should watch pleadings and any company response. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff law firms (Rosen, Pomerantz, Glancy Prongay Wolke, Robbins Geller, Faruqi, Gross, Bernstein Liebhard, etc.) have issued shareholder alerts and deadline reminders (lead‑plaintiff motions due May 4, 2026). The coordinated outreach increases the likelihood of consolidated litigation and underscores ongoing legal scrutiny. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.29. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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