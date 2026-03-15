Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 18,807 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 0.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $232,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $155.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.36. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.30 and a fifty-two week high of $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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