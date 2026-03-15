Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 119,330 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,330 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $259,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

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Exxon Mobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.99 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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