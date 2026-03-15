Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Purchases 31,015 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.11% of CrowdStrike worth $137,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in CrowdStrike by 20.7% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 699,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,143,000 after buying an additional 165,911 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $441.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.99, a PEG ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.33, for a total value of $5,082,698.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 179,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,571,169.62. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $40,424,241. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

More CrowdStrike News

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. CrowdStrike Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank Morgan Stanley Is Doubling Down on CrowdStrike

Analyst upgrades lift sentiment — DZ Bank and Morgan Stanley raised ratings or reiterated bullish views this week, and market commentary notes Morgan Stanley is “doubling down” on CrowdStrike, supporting near-term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. CrowdStrike and Perplexity Partner

Strategic product integration with AI browser providers — CrowdStrike announced Falcon Cyber Shield integration into Perplexity’s Comet AI browser (Comet Enterprise), expanding Falcon’s addressable market in AI-native tooling and addressing AI-enabled threat vectors. That partnership is a tangible revenue/expansion catalyst as enterprises adopt AI. Positive Sentiment: Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Why CrowdStrike is a Top Momentum Stock (MSN) CrowdStrike vs. Palo Alto Networks (Fool)

Positive media/analyst narratives on momentum and AI leadership — several outlets (Zacks, MSN, The Motley Fool) profile CrowdStrike as a top momentum/AI-security name vs. peers (e.g., Palo Alto Networks), which can attract growth-oriented flows. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.)

Short-interest data reported this week appears inconsistent or erroneous (sources show zero shares/NaN changes and 0.0 days to cover), so there’s no clear short-squeeze signal to factor into near-term price moves. (Data anomaly noted 3/11–3/12.) Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability remain potential headwinds — CrowdStrike trades at a very high market cap and currently shows negative trailing P/E metrics, which could temper upside if growth slows or guidance disappoints. (Investors should weigh upgrades/partnerships against valuation risk.)

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.26.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Further Reading

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