Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.19% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $114,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,826,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,799,000 after buying an additional 1,502,198 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,151,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,596,000 after acquiring an additional 606,612 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,675,000 after acquiring an additional 408,649 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,941,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,062,000 after acquiring an additional 305,089 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,837.44. This trade represents a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total transaction of $1,279,818.54. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 5,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $745.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $694.92. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This is an increase from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $923.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $865.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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