Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Lockheed Martin worth $88,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tableaux LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after purchasing an additional 621,300 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,316,000 after buying an additional 373,027 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 169.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after buying an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after buying an additional 214,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $646.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.30. The company has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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