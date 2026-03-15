Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,981,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501,583 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Banco Santander worth $146,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Banco Santander by 67.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,529,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,100,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,552,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after buying an additional 2,551,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,778,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,942,579 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Banco Santander Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $18.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 254.0%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Banco Santander from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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