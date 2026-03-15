Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,841 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $77,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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