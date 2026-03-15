Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43,805 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $488,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Define Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Key Visa News
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa completed agentic‑commerce pilots with Santander across five Latin American markets using Visa Intelligent Commerce (VIC), demonstrating a pathway to capture delegated shopping/commerce volume in high‑growth LatAm markets. Santander and Visa Launch LatAm Agentic Payments Project
- Positive Sentiment: Visa expanded its stablecoin card program (Bridge/Stripe partnership) and broadened global issuance to 100+ countries, positioning Visa to keep crypto‑native payment flows on its rails and capture new transaction volume. Visa’s Stablecoin Play Intensifies: Can it Future‑Proof Its Network?
- Positive Sentiment: Product extensions for travel and cross‑border payments (virtual travel card with Trip.com; Citcon integration for faster push payouts) broaden Visa’s addressable share of recovering international travel spend and merchant payout flows. Visa Expands Travel And Cross Border Payment Uses
- Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street pieces and forum transcripts (analyst comparisons vs. Mastercard and Wolfe Research presentation) are drawing attention to valuation and competitive positioning; these shape sentiment but don’t introduce new fundamental catalysts. Is It Worth Investing in Visa (V) Based on Wall Street’s Bullish Views?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/consumer risk: reports show consumer borrowing growth slowed in January and many cardholders hit credit limits — a trend that could cap transaction volumes and fee income if consumer credit stress persists. After A Holiday Surge, Consumer Borrowing Slowed In January
- Negative Sentiment: An outside director disclosed a sale of 650 shares (modest size relative to Visa’s market cap), a signal some investors monitor for insider conviction even though the economic impact is limited. SEC Form 4 — Lloyd Carney sale
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE V opened at $307.15 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
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