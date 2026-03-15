Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 43,805 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $488,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Define Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $307.15 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.00 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total transaction of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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