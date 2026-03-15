Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,815 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $190,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,099,644,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15,971.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,012,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,270,000 after buying an additional 6,969,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after buying an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after buying an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $26,354,588.40. Following the sale, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $150.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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