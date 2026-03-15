Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 54,306 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.57% of BWX Technologies worth $95,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $413,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at $36,097,756.44. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $220.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.19 and a 200 day moving average of $189.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $885.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

BWX Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BWX Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating, signaling institutional interest and research support for BWXT’s growth profile. Read More.

TD Securities initiated coverage with a Buy rating, signaling institutional interest and research support for BWXT’s growth profile. Read More. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also started coverage with a Buy and highlighted BWXT’s “unmatched nuclear heritage,” adding another independent bullish voice on the stock. Read More.

TD Cowen also started coverage with a Buy and highlighted BWXT’s “unmatched nuclear heritage,” adding another independent bullish voice on the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts set a $230 price target (TD Securities / TD Cowen reporting), implying roughly double-digit upside from current levels — a clear near-term upside benchmark for investors to watch. Read More.

Analysts set a $230 price target (TD Securities / TD Cowen reporting), implying roughly double-digit upside from current levels — a clear near-term upside benchmark for investors to watch. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwinds: BWXT reported quarterly revenue and backlog growth (backlog up ~50% to $7.3B) and is expanding into advanced nuclear programs (TRISO fuel, microreactors, Project Pele and modular BANR), which could broaden long‑term revenue beyond naval propulsion. Read More.

Operational tailwinds: BWXT reported quarterly revenue and backlog growth (backlog up ~50% to $7.3B) and is expanding into advanced nuclear programs (TRISO fuel, microreactors, Project Pele and modular BANR), which could broaden long‑term revenue beyond naval propulsion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage pieces note strong stock performance over the past year (shares up ~100% year-over-year in some reports), reinforcing momentum but also raising valuation questions. Read More.

Coverage pieces note strong stock performance over the past year (shares up ~100% year-over-year in some reports), reinforcing momentum but also raising valuation questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: broader defense and aerospace spending tailwinds (and peers like Teledyne gaining from defense and commercial aviation recovery) support a positive backdrop for BWXT but do not guarantee stock moves. Read More.

Sector context: broader defense and aerospace spending tailwinds (and peers like Teledyne gaining from defense and commercial aviation recovery) support a positive backdrop for BWXT but do not guarantee stock moves. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/structural piece: analysts point to a structural shift in national security spending that favors defense suppliers, providing a favorable demand environment for BWXT’s products and services over the medium term. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Securities started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

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BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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