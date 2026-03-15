Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 106,800 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $82,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLB by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,374,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,371,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,057,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SLB by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,233,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,901,000 after buying an additional 4,719,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SLB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SLB by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,366,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,217,000 after buying an additional 3,094,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in SLB by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,198,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,139,000 after buying an additional 2,783,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

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SLB Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. SLB Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.68.

SLB Increases Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. SLB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at SLB

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $2,982,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,919.40. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 61,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $3,032,544.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,735.60. The trade was a 28.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,902 shares of company stock worth $7,796,666. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their price target on SLB from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on SLB in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on SLB from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SLB from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Argus raised SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.16.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLB

About SLB

(Free Report)

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Further Reading

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