Checkpoint Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 260,000 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Checkpoint Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,000. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.6% of Checkpoint Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,381,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,110,000 after buying an additional 2,574,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 926,765 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 614,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 376,206 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,133,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 284,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 268,356 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.23. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $57.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,046.22% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 6,713 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $266,304.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,060.07. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isabel Kalofonos sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,870. This represents a 74.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,213 shares of company stock valued at $703,565. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases. The company’s proprietary platform leverages insights into hormone receptor signaling to design small-molecule candidates that address conditions driven by dysregulated hormone activity. Crinetics’ research efforts center on targeting somatostatin, vasopressin and other GPCR-mediated pathways with orally bioavailable molecules intended to improve patient convenience and adherence.

The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN04777), is a selective, non-peptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist being evaluated for the treatment of acromegaly and carcinoid syndrome diarrhea.

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