Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.86. Approximately 118,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 193,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Charlotte’s Web Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 678.86, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

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Charlottes Web Holdings Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its product categories include ingestible products (tinctures, capsules, and gummies), topicals, and pet products. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce website, third-party e-commerce websites, select distributors, health practitioners, and a variety of brick and mortar specialty retailers.

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