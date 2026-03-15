Charles Townsend Buys 158,591 Shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) Director Charles Townsend bought 158,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $724,760.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 418,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,395.02. This trade represents a 60.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gogo Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $16.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $580.47 million, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.07.

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Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. Gogo had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 1.42%.Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOGO shares. William Blair cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on Gogo in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gogo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo by 91,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

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Gogo Inc is a leading provider of in-flight connectivity and entertainment solutions for commercial and business aviation. The company specializes in delivering broadband internet, voice and text services, and streaming entertainment to passengers at 35,000 feet. Gogo’s offerings include both air-to-ground (ATG) networks and satellite-based connectivity, enabling reliable in-flight internet access across a range of aircraft types.

Gogo’s ATG network spans the United States and portions of Canada, using ground towers to transmit data signals directly to equipped aircraft.

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