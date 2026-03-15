Cerberus Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,283,121 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283,121 shares during the quarter. IonQ makes up 0.3% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,767,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in IonQ by 40.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IonQ Stock Up 0.0%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IonQ stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.81 and a 52-week high of $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IonQ

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In related news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,270.94. The trade was a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,145. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $497,804. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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