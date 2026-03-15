Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $137.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 165.48%.

Here are the key takeaways from Century Casinos’ conference call:

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Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% for FY2025 (would be ~5% excluding lost Colorado sports-betting income and Poland licensing disruption), and Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 13% with double-digit gains at several U.S. casinos.

grew 3% for FY2025 (would be ~5% excluding lost Colorado sports-betting income and Poland licensing disruption), and Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 13% with double-digit gains at several U.S. casinos. Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville is a standout — Q4 EBITDA rose to $6.1M and full-year EBITDA reached about $24.4M, effectively more than doubling the property’s EBITDA since acquisition in 2019.

is a standout — Q4 EBITDA rose to $6.1M and full-year EBITDA reached about $24.4M, effectively more than doubling the property’s EBITDA since acquisition in 2019. Management expects strong momentum into 2026: they reported double-digit Q1 growth across U.S. properties, a heavyweight concert lineup and improving bookings at the Nugget, and plan to reduce 2026 CapEx to $14–15M.

Management expects strong momentum into 2026: they reported double-digit Q1 growth across U.S. properties, a heavyweight concert lineup and improving bookings at the Nugget, and plan to reduce 2026 CapEx to $14–15M. International and regional issues are resolving — Poland licensing delays have ended with a second Wrocław location opened in Feb 2026 and Poland Q4 EBITDA up substantially, while Alberta operations showed modest YoY improvement.

International and regional issues are resolving — Poland licensing delays have ended with a second Wrocław location opened in Feb 2026 and Poland Q4 EBITDA up substantially, while Alberta operations showed modest YoY improvement. The balance sheet shows $69M cash, $338M total debt (net debt $269M) and a net-debt/EBITDA of 6.9x (unchanged), with no debt maturities until Q2 2029; a strategic review is underway and some assets are under exclusivity, but no decisions have been finalized.

Century Casinos Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $1.31 on Friday. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CNTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on Century Casinos in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNTY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 18.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Century Casinos Company Profile

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Century Casinos, Inc is an international gaming and entertainment company that owns and operates casino properties across North America and Europe. The company offers a full range of gaming services, including slot machines, table games, poker rooms and sports wagering, complemented by hotel accommodations, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and meeting facilities.

In the United States, Century Casinos’ portfolio includes Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek and Century Casino & Hotel Central City in Colorado, as well as Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Missouri.

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