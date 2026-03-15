Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $137.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.06 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 165.48%.
Here are the key takeaways from Century Casinos’ conference call:
- Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% for FY2025 (would be ~5% excluding lost Colorado sports-betting income and Poland licensing disruption), and Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 13% with double-digit gains at several U.S. casinos.
- Century Casino & Hotel Caruthersville is a standout — Q4 EBITDA rose to $6.1M and full-year EBITDA reached about $24.4M, effectively more than doubling the property’s EBITDA since acquisition in 2019.
- Management expects strong momentum into 2026: they reported double-digit Q1 growth across U.S. properties, a heavyweight concert lineup and improving bookings at the Nugget, and plan to reduce 2026 CapEx to $14–15M.
- International and regional issues are resolving — Poland licensing delays have ended with a second Wrocław location opened in Feb 2026 and Poland Q4 EBITDA up substantially, while Alberta operations showed modest YoY improvement.
- The balance sheet shows $69M cash, $338M total debt (net debt $269M) and a net-debt/EBITDA of 6.9x (unchanged), with no debt maturities until Q2 2029; a strategic review is underway and some assets are under exclusivity, but no decisions have been finalized.
Century Casinos Trading Down 8.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $1.31 on Friday. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNTY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Century Casinos during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter worth about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Century Casinos by 18.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
More Century Casinos News
Here are the key news stories impacting Century Casinos this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management outlined a clear plan to drive higher EBITDAR and cash flow in 2026, citing the Missouri and Nugget properties as primary growth catalysts that should improve operating performance going forward. Century Casinos outlines path to higher EBITDAR and cash flow in 2026 as Missouri and Nugget properties drive growth
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted strong sequential EBITDAR growth on the earnings call and provided a slide deck and commentary intended to reassure investors on recovery momentum. Century Casinos Inc (CNTY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong EBITDAR Growth Amidst …
- Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings transcript, conference call recording and slide deck are available for detailed review — useful for investors who want the management commentary and underlying segment detail. Century Casinos, Inc. (CNTY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts had revised expectations ahead of the release, creating downside sensitivity; expect more estimate revisions now that the company missed. Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Century Casinos Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Financial miss: Q4 EPS was a loss of $0.61 vs. the consensus loss of $0.46, and revenue came in at $137.99M versus ~$142.06M expected — the misses are the primary driver of the stock weakness. Century Casinos falls short on Q4 earnings and revenue
- Negative Sentiment: Company remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis with a negative net margin (~-19%) and deeply negative return on equity; leverage remains high, which raises concern until cash flow improvement materializes. Century Casinos (CNTY) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: The formal press release and filings accompany the miss and will be sources for updated guidance/metrics — absent stronger near-term guidance the market is likely to remain cautious. Century Casinos, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
Century Casinos Company Profile
Century Casinos, Inc is an international gaming and entertainment company that owns and operates casino properties across North America and Europe. The company offers a full range of gaming services, including slot machines, table games, poker rooms and sports wagering, complemented by hotel accommodations, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and meeting facilities.
In the United States, Century Casinos’ portfolio includes Century Casino & Hotel Cripple Creek and Century Casino & Hotel Central City in Colorado, as well as Century Casino Cape Girardeau in Missouri.
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