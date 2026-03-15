Centiva Capital LP Takes $2.26 Million Position in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. $LTM

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 392.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 2,004.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:LTM opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.89. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LATAM Airlines Group ( NYSE:LTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 136.61% and a net margin of 10.07%.The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 target price on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LTM

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi‐brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low‐cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.