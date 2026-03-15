Centiva Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Centiva Capital LP lowered its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA opened at $126.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.75 and a 52 week high of $169.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.90%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,563.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAA. Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Colliers Securities lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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