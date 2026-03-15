Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in GSR IV Acquisition Corp. $GSRFU

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 449,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of GSR IV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,027,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,122,000.

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GSR IV Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GSRFU opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42. GSR IV Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

GSR IV Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

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