Centiva Capital LP Invests $5.10 Million in Eve Holding, Inc. $EVEX

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,339,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EVE by 117.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,226,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 2,824,536 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in EVE by 52.5% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in EVE during the third quarter valued at $9,608,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of EVE in the third quarter valued at $9,382,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of EVE by 120.0% in the third quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

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EVE Stock Performance

Shares of EVE stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $959.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.84 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVE

About EVE

(Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE: EVEX) is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

See Also

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