Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.59 Million in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $200,000.

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Figure Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Figure Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:FIGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Figure Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Todd Stevens sold 26,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $833,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 462,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,814,176. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 216,713 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $7,290,225.32. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIGR shares. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Figure Technology Solutions from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Figure Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Figure Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

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